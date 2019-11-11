UrduPoint.com
Commandant Moazzam Jah Lauds FC's Sacrifices

Mon 11th November 2019 | 06:29 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Commandant Frontier Constabulary Moazzam Jah Ansari has said that FC martyrs were our heroes and their sacrifices will be remembered forever.

He was talking to the families of Naik Amjad Hussain and Lance Naik Sagheer Ahmed who embraced shahadat during a terrorist attack on Loni checkpoint in Dera Ismail Khan.

Commandant FC visited Matta Mughal Khel and Bakhyana villages of Charsadda district to meet the families of Amjad Hussain Shaheed and Sagheer Ahmed Shaheed.

Principal Staff Officer Kashif Abbasi and District Officer FC Murtaza Bhutto were accompanying him.

Commandant FC offered fateha for the shaheed FC jawans and expressed his sympathies with the bereaved families.

"These martyrs have sacrificed their lives for the country, nation is proud of such brave sons and their sacrifices will be remembered forever. I shall take the matter with the Federal government to sanction a shuhada package equal to police to the families of FC martyrs also" said Commandant FC.

On this occasion, Moazzam Jah Ansari directed the DO FC to look after the families of shuhada.

