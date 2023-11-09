Commandant PMA underscores unity, solidarity in country

Commandant of Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry on Thursday underscored the vital role of education in shaping one's life

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Commandant of Pakistan Military academy (PMA) Kakul Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry on Thursday underscored the vital role of education in shaping one's life.

He expressed these views while addressing the annual Parents' Day ceremony at Army Burnhall College for Women Abbottabad.

He stressed the importance of passion as a driving force for success in life. He encouraged individuals to approach every task with dedication and strive to perform it to the best of their abilities, making it hard for anyone to match their efforts.

In his address, he also emphasized the need for unity and solidarity in the country, emphasizing that, as a Muslim community, support for the Palestinians will be essential.

Commandant PMA reminded the audience that Pakistan's familial system differs from the Western world, emphasizing that the nation progresses and fails as a collective family. He highlighted the significance of parental blessings and prayers and called on students to cultivate a sense of dedication to lead the nation forward.

He expressed the vision that through collective sacrifice and dedication, Pakistan can reach a point where its children can find fulfilment and employment within the country, reducing the need to seek opportunities abroad.

He asserted that those who wish to leave Pakistan lack genuine dedication, emphasizing the paramount importance of national unity and solidarity.

Earlier, Major General Chaudhry distributed shields, medals, and commendation certificates to the top-performing students in the annual exams. He also presented shields to the best teachers on behalf of the institution.

In the ceremony, students demonstrated their skills in physical training, karate, band performances, and fancy dress shows. Additionally, students delivered speeches on Iqbal's Day, shedding light on the rich culture of the country and raising awareness about the oppression and brutality faced by Palestinian Muslims. These presentations received applause and acclaim from the audience.

Principal Brigadier Dr. Muhammad Naveed in his welcome speech commended the dedication and efforts of both students and teachers, acknowledging their contributions in the annual academic and extracurricular activities.

He reaffirmed the institution's commitment to continually enhance the educational standards at the Army Burn Hall for Girls.

Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry congratulated the organizers for their excellent preparation and execution of the event, which celebrated education, unity, and the future of Pakistan.