Open Menu

Commandant SSU Asks Police Personnel Not To Use Social Media

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Commandant SSU asks police personnel not to use social media

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Commandant Special Security Unit (SSU) Muhammad Suleiman on Friday visited the lines of SSU here and addressed the Darbar of the police personnel.

The commandant reiterated the instructions issued by the CPO regarding social media policy and asked the police personnel not to engage in social media activities, form groups or unions. He also elaborated on the formation and objectives of the SSU.

On this occasion, the participants of the Darbar informed the commandant about their personal and collective problems.

The commandant issued on-the-spot instructions to resolve the issues and also sought reports from the concerned police authorities on other issues.

He reiterated that the welfare of the police force was his top priority and all the available resources would be utilised to the fullest extent for this purpose.

The Commandant further said that the SSU was a newly established force whose discipline would not be compromised. He emphasised the importance of discipline in all ranks and instructed everyone to adopt a courteous attitude while performing their duties.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Police Social Media All From Top

Recent Stories

Luxury Redefined: Discover 18 Park Residence by Al ..

Luxury Redefined: Discover 18 Park Residence by Alif Holdings in Lahore

27 minutes ago
 itel strengthens its market presence through strat ..

Itel strengthens its market presence through strategic collaboration with Airlin ..

27 minutes ago
 PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, ..

PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..

2 hours ago
 Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional ..

Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

6 hours ago
Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more fear ..

Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency

15 hours ago
 World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

15 hours ago
 Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

15 hours ago
 Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup ope ..

Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers

15 hours ago
 PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

15 hours ago
 Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestat ..

Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan