Commandant SSU asks police personnel not to use social media

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Commandant Special Security Unit (SSU) Muhammad Suleiman on Friday visited the lines of SSU here and addressed the Darbar of the police personnel.

The commandant reiterated the instructions issued by the CPO regarding social media policy and asked the police personnel not to engage in social media activities, form groups or unions. He also elaborated on the formation and objectives of the SSU.

On this occasion, the participants of the Darbar informed the commandant about their personal and collective problems.

The commandant issued on-the-spot instructions to resolve the issues and also sought reports from the concerned police authorities on other issues.

He reiterated that the welfare of the police force was his top priority and all the available resources would be utilised to the fullest extent for this purpose.

The Commandant further said that the SSU was a newly established force whose discipline would not be compromised. He emphasised the importance of discipline in all ranks and instructed everyone to adopt a courteous attitude while performing their duties.

