Commander 12 Corps Asif Ghafoor's Decision Of Opening Closed Roads Hailed

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Commander 12 Corps Asif Ghafoor's decision of opening closed roads hailed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Eminent Balochistan lawyer and former Deputy Attorney General Aminuddin Bazai Advocate extended his gratitude to Commander 12 Corps, Quetta Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor for opening the closed roads of Quetta, soon after assuming charge.

"By opening the closed roads from Serena Hotel to Pishin Staff, it will ease the traffic of the citizens and the traffic problems in Quetta city," he said on Sunday.

In his statement issued here, the senior lawyer leader and former Deputy Attorney General Aminuddin Bazai Advocate said that the traffic problem in the city has been resolved to some extent by opening the roads closed for a long time.

"This initiative of Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor is commendable," he said and hoped that he will play his key role in resolution of other relevant issues in the near future as well.

