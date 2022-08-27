UrduPoint.com

Commander 12 Corps Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor Visits Flood-affected Areas Of Lasbela

Commander 12 Corps Balochistan Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor on Saturday visited the flood-affected areas of District Lasbela includig Tehsil and Lakara and met the flood victims

GOC Gwadar was accompanied by Corps Commander on this occasion, said Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.

The GOC apprised the Corps Commander about the problems faced by the people in the affected area and the relief measures taken by the Pakistan Army.

The Commander Balochistan Corps Lt, Gen Asif Ghafoor said that almost the whole country was suffering from a lot of problem at the moment due to flood and rain.

Lt. Gen. Asif Ghafoor assured the flood victims that the government, civil administration and forces of Pakistan were taking all possible steps to rehabilitate the victims.

The Corps Commander also visited the relief camp and the free medical camp established by the Pakistan Army.

He also issued necessary instructions regarding the timely solution of the health and malnutrition problems faced by the flood victims

