Commander 12 Corps Quetta celebrates Eid with soldiers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Commander 12 Corps Quetta Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali celebrated Eid-ul-Adha with soldiers in Panjpai.

He offered Eid prayers with the jawans and offered special prayers for the security, peace and stability of Pakistan.

Lt. Gen.

Sarfraz Ali paid tributes to the martyrs and their families who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan.

He appreciated the courage of the soldiers who were performing their duties for the defense of the country while everyone was celebrating Eid with their families.

"Performing the duties of defense of the motherland as a soldier is a great service," he said.

"You should be proud to perform these duties keeping your spirits and morale high, he maintained.