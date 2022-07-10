Commander 12 Corps visits PDMA Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Commander Quetta Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali on Saturday visited Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Balochistan to review the relief activities being carried out in the province.

The corps commander was given detailed update on flood situation in the province and relief activities being undertaken by different institutions.

The Minister Home/PDMA, the Chief Secretary Balochistan, and the DG PDMA appreciated assistance of security forces to civil administration for providing maximum and timely relief to people in the flood affected areas.

The corps commander expressed grief over the loss of precious lives and assured continued and all-out support of security forces to provincial administration and PDMA in ongoing relief operations.

He also appreciated and encouraged the efforts of all departments undertaking relief operations across the province.