UrduPoint.com

Commander 12 Corps Visits PDMA Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Commander 12 Corps visits PDMA Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Commander Quetta Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali on Saturday visited Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Balochistan to review the relief activities being carried out in the province.

The corps commander was given detailed update on flood situation in the province and relief activities being undertaken by different institutions.

The Minister Home/PDMA, the Chief Secretary Balochistan, and the DG PDMA appreciated assistance of security forces to civil administration for providing maximum and timely relief to people in the flood affected areas.

The corps commander expressed grief over the loss of precious lives and assured continued and all-out support of security forces to provincial administration and PDMA in ongoing relief operations.

He also appreciated and encouraged the efforts of all departments undertaking relief operations across the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Flood All

Recent Stories

Losing finalist Jabeur reveals personal Wimbledon ..

Losing finalist Jabeur reveals personal Wimbledon pep talk

16 minutes ago
 Kumar bowls India to T20 series win over England

Kumar bowls India to T20 series win over England

16 minutes ago
 Subs Adams, Anscombe combine to give Wales histori ..

Subs Adams, Anscombe combine to give Wales historic Springboks win

16 minutes ago
 US Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Azha; Biden urges help ..

US Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Azha; Biden urges help for those afflicted by hunger ..

16 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka's president to resign after being chased ..

Sri Lanka's president to resign after being chased from home

51 minutes ago
 Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix sprint results

Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix sprint results

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.