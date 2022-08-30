UrduPoint.com

Commander 12 Corps Visits Relief Camp In Qila Saifullah

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Commander 12 Corps Quetta Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor along with IGFC North Major General Aamir Ajmal and Commissioner Saeed Imrani on Tuesday visited the embedded flood relief camp in Qila Saifullah

On this occasion, the commander recited Fatiha for the seven people of Qila Saifullah who died in the recent floods.

While talking to the flood affectees, the commander said that after the immediate rescue and initial relief efforts, the focus is now on damage assessment and subsequent rehabilitation at Qila Saifullah.

The Commander 12 Corps assured the flood victims that their rehabilitation is a national duty and all stakeholders will take all possible measures in this regard.

