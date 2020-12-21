UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commander 5 Corps Calls On Sindh Governor

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 08:50 PM

Commander 5 Corps calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Commander 5 Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Monday.

According to a Governor House statement, they discussed law and order situation, steps taken regarding regional security, role of army in eradiation of terrorism and other important matters in-detail.

Governor Imran Ismail said that Pakistan army was protector of the country's defence.

He said that Pakistan army had an outstanding place among the professional armies in the world.

He further said that the nation appreciated the services of the Pakistan army.

Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum on the occasion said that Pakistan army was capable of foiling the nefarious designs of enemy for the stability of the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Army Governor Law And Order Nadeem Ahmed

Recent Stories

NIMR celebrates 20th anniversary as leading milita ..

50 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss way ..

1 hour ago

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

2 hours ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

2 hours ago

UAE 1st regionally and 2nd globally in telecom sec ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.