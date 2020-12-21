Commander 5 Corps calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Commander 5 Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Monday.

According to a Governor House statement, they discussed law and order situation, steps taken regarding regional security, role of army in eradiation of terrorism and other important matters in-detail.

Governor Imran Ismail said that Pakistan army was protector of the country's defence.

He said that Pakistan army had an outstanding place among the professional armies in the world.

He further said that the nation appreciated the services of the Pakistan army.

Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum on the occasion said that Pakistan army was capable of foiling the nefarious designs of enemy for the stability of the country.