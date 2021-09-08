(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Force Commander of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh, Brigadier Syed Waqar Haider Rizvi on Thursday briefed Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on counter narcotics achievements of ANF, current drug situation and major challenges being faced.

Brigadier Syed Waqar Haider Rizvi called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor's House here on Thursday, said a spokesperson of the Governor.

The Governor of Sindh said that ANF, Provincial Excise Department and law enforcement agencies have an important role in drug control.

"The Federal and provincial departments and agencies ensure joint action through effective coordination to eradicate the menace by arresting the drug-paddlers", he said.

Imran Ismail said"The hazard of drugs can be battled and education is the Primary tool.

Everyone should be educated about the harm and adverse effects of drugs so that they may know the consequences of its use and can avoid it," he added.

Governor Sindh also stressed upon all the public and private universities, colleges and other educational institutions in the province for ensuring awareness raising programs against drug abuse for students, teaching faculty and parents.

He urged for coordinated efforts, with the joint action of all the stakeholders, to curb the menace of drugs and narcotics in cities, towns and rural areas of Sindh.

The Governor while appreciating ANF's achievements, its role in combating trafficking of illicit drugs at provincial and national levels, assured of all possible support and assistance.