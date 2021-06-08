UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commander Azerbaijan Naval Forces Called On Chief Of The Naval Staff At Naval Headquarters

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:25 PM

Commander Azerbaijan Naval Forces Called On Chief Of The Naval Staff At Naval Headquarters

Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov, Commander Azerbaijan Naval Forces (ANF) called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th April, 2021) Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov, Commander Azerbaijan Naval Forces (ANF) called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.
Upon arrival, Commander Azerbaijan Naval Forces was received by Chief of the Naval Staff. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented Guard of Honour. Thereafter, the dignitary laid floral wreath at the Shuhada's Monument and was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

Later, Commander Azerbaijan Naval Forces called on Chief of the Naval Staff. During the meeting matters of mutual interest including bilateral collaboration and regional security were discussed. The visiting dignitary appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy's efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region.

Both the dignitaries agreed on further enhancing mutual interactions in diversified naval domains. A briefing was also given to the visiting dignitary on Pakistan Navy's roles & objectives and contributions toward peace and stability in the region.

The dignitary is also scheduled to visit Karachi and Lahore to have interaction with Field Commanders of Pakistan Navy and visit Pakistan Navy Training institutes.
It is expected that the visit of Commander Azerbaijan Naval Forces will further enhance bilateral collaboration between the two countries in general and navies in particular.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Pakistan Navy Visit Azerbaijan

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Observes World Ocean Day

6 minutes ago

SEC reviews CFD’s Q1 of 2021 general budget

7 minutes ago

Namibia launches first ever space, science and tec ..

20 minutes ago

Russia's daily COVID-19 cases rise to multi-month ..

20 minutes ago

Thailand ramps up vaccination amid rising COVID-19 ..

20 minutes ago

Philippine manufacturing output recovers in April

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.