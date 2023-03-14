Commander Bahrain National Guard calls on Air Chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Commander Bahrain National Guard, General Shaikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa called on Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, during his visit to Air Headquarters here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, several key areas of mutual interest along with regional developments were discussed, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) news release said.

On his arrival, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented General Shaikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa the guard of honour.

Later the visiting dignitary was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers. He also laid floral wreath on the martyrs' monument.

The Chief of the Air Staff shared broad contours of PAF's modernisation plan of smart acquisitions from allied countries, upgradation of infrastructure and revamping of training.

The Air Chief highlighted that both the countries enjoyed long lasting religious and historic relationships which were manifested through unprecedented strategic partnership.

He also reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral ties in military to military cooperation, strategic alliance and the training domain.

The CAS further said, "Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relationship with Bahrain which is based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability".

The visiting dignitary praised the professionalism of PAF personnel and the exceptional progress made by Pakistan Air Force over the years, especially through indigenization.

He also appreciated Pakistan's continuous efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in bilateral military cooperation at all levels. Both the dignitaries vowed to further consolidate cooperation in various fields including training, emerging technologies and mutual cooperation in aviation industry.