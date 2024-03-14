Open Menu

Commander Bahrain National Guard Calls On Air Chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Commander Bahrain National Guard, General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al-Khalifa, called on Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here at Air Headquarters on Thursday and praised the exceptional professionalism of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) personnel and the remarkable progress achieved by the PAF.

During the meeting, various areas of shared interest aimed at bolstering government-to-government cooperation in the realm of emerging technologies emphasis on drone technology and collaboration within the Cyber and Networking domains were discussed, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The Air Chief stressed the deep-rooted brotherly relations between both nations.

The Commander Bahrain National Guard also visited PAF Cyber Command where he was briefed about the operational capabilities of Pakistan Air Force. Expressing profound interest in the strides made by PAF in the Cyber domain, the visiting dignitary conveyed his intention to dispatch a specialized team to PAF to assess and address any existing gaps within the emerging technologies architecture of the Bahrain Armed Forces.

The Air Chief reassured the Commander Bahrain National Guard of PAF's wholehearted cooperation and pledged full support to work together towards fortifying technological frameworks of the Bahrain Armed Forces.

