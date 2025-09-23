Commander Bahrain National Guard calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) General Shaikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, Commander Bahrain National Guard, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their resolve for sustained defence cooperation, placing special emphasis on joint training initiatives and deeper collaboration within the aviation industry, said an ISPR news release.

Chief of the Air Staff extended a warm welcome to the esteemed guest, as he briefed the visiting dignitary on the recent advancements of Pakistan Air Force, highlighting its comprehensive plans of modernization through infrastructure development, revamping of training and induction of niche capabilities.

He further highlighted that these strategic initiatives are aimed at enhancing PAF’s operational preparedness and technological edge in multi-domain warfare.

The Air Chief emphasized that Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy deep-rooted religious and historical ties, which are reflected in their exemplary military-to-military cooperation, and reiterated his resolve to expand the bilateral defence collaboration, particularly in the spheres of training, joint exercises and knowledge-sharing.

During the meeting, General Shaikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa congratulated the Air Chief on the outstanding performance of Pakistan Air Force in the recent conflict against India, lauding the professional excellence,

operational readiness and remarkable courage displayed by PAF personnel.

Commander Bahrain National Guard expressed his earnest desire for enhanced collaboration in the field of training and emphasized the significance of joint learning through exercises.

He also conveyed the keen interest of Bahrain Air Force in undertaking bilateral exercises and joint training ventures with PAF, highlighting that such initiatives would serve as a platform for mutual growth and shared operational experience.

The follow-up visit reinforced the enduring bonds of brotherhood and defence partnership, with the visiting dignitary lauding PAF’s indigenization drive and praising its leadership for safeguarding regional balance of power.

The meeting between Chief of the Air Staff and Commander Bahrain National Guard underscored the unwavering commitment of both nations to broaden military cooperation, foster institutional collaboration and strengthen bilateral defence ties in the face of evolving regional challenges.