Commander Bahrain National Guard, CJCSC Discuss Matters Of Security, Defence Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Commander Bahrain National Guard, CJCSC discuss matters of security, defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Commander Bahrain National Guard, General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, here at Joint Staff Headquarters on Wednesday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting matters of bilateral professional interest and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

Both sides reiterated the resolve to further strengthen security and defence cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the visiting dignitary.

