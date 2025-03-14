Commander Bahrain NG Calls On Chief Of The Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Commander Bahrain National Guard (NG), General Shaikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.
Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, Commander Bahrain National Guard was received by Naval Chief, said a news release of Pakistan Navy.
The dignitary was also introduced to the Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters. During the meeting, both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, regional maritime security situation, and avenues for enhanced cooperation in defence, training, and security. Admiral Naveed Ashraf highlighted Pakistan Navy’s initiatives for ensuring maritime security and regional stability through Regional Maritime Security Patrols.
General Shaikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s contributions and unwavering commitment to collaborative maritime security efforts in the region. Both leaders pledged to further strengthen and diversify the scope of existing bilateral defence relationship.
Pakistan and Bahrain share longstanding brotherly relations, with close naval cooperation, particularly in training and maritime security. The visit of the Commander Bahrain National Guard is expected to further enhance bilateral collaboration between the two countries.
