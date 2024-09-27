Commander Coast calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The Commander Coast Vice Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz called on the Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Friday.

The Governor thanked the martyrs and soldiers of the Navy for protecting seas and marine resources.

Tessori said that the spirit of the officers and men of the Navy is a valuable asset for every person in the nation.

He said that the Pakistan Navy was the pride of the country.

They also discussed the further improvement of infrastructure in the coastal belt of Sindh, especially the creek area.