- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Commander CTF-150 holds key leadership engagement with DG Operations Sir Lankan Navy
Commander CTF-150 Holds Key Leadership Engagement With DG Operations Sir Lankan Navy
Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 08:26 PM
Commodore Asim Sohail Malik of Pakistan Navy, Commander Combined Task Force (CTF- 150), held a virtual key leadership engagement with Rear Admiral Buddhika Liyanagamage, Director General Operations of Sri Lanka Navy
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Commodore Asim Sohail Malik of Pakistan Navy, Commander Combined Task Force (CTF- 150), held a virtual key leadership engagement with Rear Admiral Buddhika Liyanagamage, Director General Operations of Sri Lanka Navy.
The meeting focused on reinforcing objectives of Combined Maritime Forces and exploring avenues of cooperation with Sri Lanka Navy in support of CTF-150 mission to counter illicit maritime activities at sea, said a news release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pakistan Navy).
During the meeting, Commodore Asim Sohail Malik apprised the Admiral on the operational activities of 13th PN led CTF-150 mission and underscored importance of collaborative approach to combat threats posed by non-state Actors.
Potential participation of Sri Lanka Navy assets in CTF-150 was also agreed by both sides as CMF collaboration with littoral states is vital to disrupt narcotics trafficking and other illicit activities in North Arabian Sea.
Commander CTF 150 also highlighted Pakistan Navy’s commitment to maritime peace and stability in the region and re-iterated support for upcoming command of CTF-154 by Sri Lanka Navy team.
During the meeting senior national representatives from Pakistan and Sri Lanka at CMF and key officials from Sri Lanka Navy were also in attendance, further underscoring the strong bilateral commitment to regional maritime security.
Recent Stories
SMEDA celebrates world Women Entrepreneurship Day
Authority crackdown on unhygienic marriage hall in Attock
2 brothers killed in Jamrud
Senate body on IT discusses nationwide internet disruption
SSP issues security orders for sefety of women in BISP centers
APHC urges India to create conducive atmosphere for dialogue on Kashmir
Meeting held about DC Office security, local, issuance of arms license in Quetta
Workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction aims to protect ancient, cultural sites
Commissioner Karachi reviews steps to check illegal profiteering
Argentina snubs G20 launch of global anti-hunger alliance
17TH Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024," Set to Begin on December 5
Xen, SDO among 6 suspended over negligence
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Authority crackdown on unhygienic marriage hall in Attock4 minutes ago
-
2 brothers killed in Jamrud4 minutes ago
-
Senate body on IT discusses nationwide internet disruption12 minutes ago
-
SSP issues security orders for sefety of women in BISP centers8 minutes ago
-
APHC urges India to create conducive atmosphere for dialogue on Kashmir8 minutes ago
-
Meeting held about DC Office security, local, issuance of arms license in Quetta8 minutes ago
-
Workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction aims to protect ancient, cultural sites5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews steps to check illegal profiteering5 minutes ago
-
17TH Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024," Set to Begin on December 516 minutes ago
-
Xen, SDO among 6 suspended over negligence5 minutes ago
-
Gang of snatchers busted, three held5 minutes ago
-
322 Lady doctors promoted in BS-18 as Sr Woman Medical officers5 minutes ago