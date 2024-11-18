Commander CTF-150 holds key leadership engagement with DG Operations Sir Lankan Navy

Commodore Asim Sohail Malik of Pakistan Navy, Commander Combined Task Force (CTF- 150), held a virtual key leadership engagement with Rear Admiral Buddhika Liyanagamage, Director General Operations of Sri Lanka Navy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Commodore Asim Sohail Malik of Pakistan Navy, Commander Combined Task Force (CTF- 150), held a virtual key leadership engagement with Rear Admiral Buddhika Liyanagamage, Director General Operations of Sri Lanka Navy.

The meeting focused on reinforcing objectives of Combined Maritime Forces and exploring avenues of cooperation with Sri Lanka Navy in support of CTF-150 mission to counter illicit maritime activities at sea, said a news release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pakistan Navy).

During the meeting, Commodore Asim Sohail Malik apprised the Admiral on the operational activities of 13th PN led CTF-150 mission and underscored importance of collaborative approach to combat threats posed by non-state Actors.

Potential participation of Sri Lanka Navy assets in CTF-150 was also agreed by both sides as CMF collaboration with littoral states is vital to disrupt narcotics trafficking and other illicit activities in North Arabian Sea.

Commander CTF 150 also highlighted Pakistan Navy’s commitment to maritime peace and stability in the region and re-iterated support for upcoming command of CTF-154 by Sri Lanka Navy team.

During the meeting senior national representatives from Pakistan and Sri Lanka at CMF and key officials from Sri Lanka Navy were also in attendance, further underscoring the strong bilateral commitment to regional maritime security.