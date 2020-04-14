Commander Dir Scouts appreciates Ehsah Program anti-corona initiatives

Wing Commander Dir Scouts, Lt Col, Hamesh Alam Khan along with AC Jandool, Tariq Hussain and Tehsildar, Hazrat Yousuf on Tuesday inspected the center for Ehsas Kifalat Program at Munda tehsil and appreciated arrangements made for beneficiaries of the scheme

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Wing Commander Dir Scouts, Lt Col, Hamesh Alam Khan along with AC Jandool, Tariq Hussain and Tehsildar, Hazrat Yousuf on Tuesday inspected the center for Ehsas Kifalat Program at Munda tehsil and appreciated arrangements made for beneficiaries of the scheme.

Later, they visited checkpoints of Mian Killay and Bajaur entrance and reviewed security arrangements.

They also met with journalists including Chairman Global Union of Journalists for KP, Malak Faiz Musakhel and discussed measures taken for containment of coronavirus in the area.

They were unanimous that commendable cooperation on part of local people helped contain spread of coronavirus to a great extent in the area.

Lt Col Hamesh Khan said relentless efforts made by civil administration, police and public proved fruitful only because of determination and will of the people against spread of coronavirus.

That was why, he said so far no coronavirus case was reported in Jandool.

He said the role of media was also vital in achieving these objectives and we thank media persons for putting their imperative share in this cause.

He also emphasized upon following the same passion and cooperation in future by Pakistan Army, civil administration and people to achieve the desired ends against coronavirus spread.