Commander Dir Scouts Lauds Media Positive Role To Curb Covid-19

Tue 14th April 2020 | 05:43 PM

Commander Dir Scouts 185 Wing Lt. Col. Hashim Alam Khan lauded the role of the media as positive in this pandemic and playing a key role in providing awareness to the general public to curb coronavirus

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) : Commander Dir Scouts 185 Wing Lt. Col. Hashim Alam Khan lauded the role of the media as positive in this pandemic and playing a key role in providing awareness to the general public to curb coronavirus.

Lt. Col. Hashim Alam Khan said this during a meeting with the representatives of the local and Chairman of the Global Union of Journalists Malik Faiz Musa Khel here on Tuesday. During the meeting, Lt. Col. Hashim Alam Khan said that the civil administration, the police and the public have played a vital role in tackling the virus. Due to which no positive case has been reported in Jandol so far.

Lt. Col. Hashim Alam Khan said "The media representatives also played their role with their positive reporting and we are very thankful to them,specially providing awareness to the general public and highlighting the government efforts on a daily basis.

" He said"Pakistan Army and the civil administration are jointly working and expressed the hope that the cooperation of the people will continue with the civil administration and the Pakistan Army." He assured the people that every step has been taken for the interest of the general public.

Lt. Col. Hashim Alam Khan expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by Jadol administration in Main Kali and Manda centers.

Assistant Commissioner Jandol Tariq Hussain along with Tehsildar Hazrat Yousaf and officials of the health departments were also present on the occasion.

