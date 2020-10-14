Commander FCNA appreciated Usman Wazeer for his inspiring achievement

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Commander, Force Command Northern Areas (FCNA) met the recently crowned Asian Boxing Federations' (ABF) Welter Weight Champion, Usman Wazeer in Gilgit today. Usman Wazeer also known as the 'Asian Boy', belongs to district Astor, Gilgit-BaltistanThe 21 years old Usman, brilliantly knocked-out his opponent Boido Simanjunak at Amir Khan Boxing academy hall, Islamabad.

This is the first ever ABF title for Pakistan.

Commander FCNA appreciated young Usman Wazeer for his inspiring achievements and expressed his confidence that Pakistani youth will follow in his footsteps through dedication, persistent hardwork and self-discipline to bring greater glory and laurels to Pakistan in future.