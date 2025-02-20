Open Menu

Commander FCNA Attends ISPR Internship Closing Ceremony In GB

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Commander FCNA attends ISPR Internship closing ceremony in GB

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Commander FCNA, Major General Syed Imtiaz Hussain Gilani, attended the closing ceremony of the ISPR Internship Program 2025 in Gilgit and Skardu as the chief guest.

According to ISPR this internship program was held in Gilgit-Baltistan for the first time with enthusiastic participation from students of various universities and colleges.

During the ceremony, the Commander FCNA interacted with the youth and answered their questions in detail.

He advised the young participants to take full advantage of the numerous developmental opportunities available in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Commander FCNA appreciated the hard work, dedication and eagerness to learn demonstrated by the students and encouraged them to play their role in the country’s development.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive mindset and staying away from elements that may divert them from the path of progress.

He reaffirmed that the Pakistan Army will continue to provide such training and educational opportunities for the youth in the future.

Commander FCNA distributed certificates among the interns and congratulated them on their achievements.

The ceremony was attended by Commander 62 Brigade, Additional Director ISPR GB, and other distinguished guests.

In the end, the students expressed their gratitude to the Pakistan Army, Commander FCNA, and DG ISPR for providing them with such an excellent platform to learn new skills and enhance their personalities.

