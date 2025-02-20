Commander FCNA Attends ISPR Internship Closing Ceremony In GB
Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 02:10 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Commander FCNA, Major General Syed Imtiaz Hussain Gilani, attended the closing ceremony of the ISPR Internship Program 2025 in Gilgit and Skardu as the chief guest.
According to ISPR this internship program was held in Gilgit-Baltistan for the first time with enthusiastic participation from students of various universities and colleges.
During the ceremony, the Commander FCNA interacted with the youth and answered their questions in detail.
He advised the young participants to take full advantage of the numerous developmental opportunities available in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Commander FCNA appreciated the hard work, dedication and eagerness to learn demonstrated by the students and encouraged them to play their role in the country’s development.
He emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive mindset and staying away from elements that may divert them from the path of progress.
He reaffirmed that the Pakistan Army will continue to provide such training and educational opportunities for the youth in the future.
Commander FCNA distributed certificates among the interns and congratulated them on their achievements.
The ceremony was attended by Commander 62 Brigade, Additional Director ISPR GB, and other distinguished guests.
In the end, the students expressed their gratitude to the Pakistan Army, Commander FCNA, and DG ISPR for providing them with such an excellent platform to learn new skills and enhance their personalities.
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..
AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 2025
UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 months of 2024
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute in Italy
Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew partnership agreement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025
Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in 16th International Workshop o ..
Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritage Days
Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs o ..
Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Ambassador of Qatar6 minutes ago
-
Tarar for more international collaborations with local media for capacity enhancement6 minutes ago
-
Commander FCNA attends ISPR Internship closing ceremony in GB6 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 493 kg drugs in nine operations6 minutes ago
-
Kashmore police rescue two abductees in operation6 minutes ago
-
Uleman urged to promote peace, tolerance in Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
Rain lashes Bahawalpur region16 minutes ago
-
Police operations in various areas, 06 dacoit arrested in injured condition, weapons recovered16 minutes ago
-
WASA in field with heavy machinery to clear stagnant rain water16 minutes ago
-
Chief of Staff Bahrain National Guard calls on CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan steps into new era of digital education with state-of-the-art 'Data Centre': Chairman HEC36 minutes ago
-
Torrential rain and heavy snowfall break drought but paralyze life in Hazara Division36 minutes ago