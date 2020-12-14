Commander FCNA condoles demise of Wazir Amin

Commander FCNA, Manager General Jawad Ahmed Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Numberdar Wazir Amin (Ghazi), the hero of Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Commander FCNA, Manager General Jawad Ahmed Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Numberdar Wazir Amin (Ghazi), the hero of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said Gilgit Baltistan has lost a brave and elderly personality and Wazir Amin will always be missed and the sacrifices of the deceased could not be forgotten.

He said, in this hour of grief, we express heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and grant courage to them to bear this loss with patience.

