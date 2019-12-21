UrduPoint.com
Commander In Chief Russian Federation Navy Calls On Pak Navy's Field Commanders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 08:10 PM

Commander in Chief Russian Federation Navy calls on Pak Navy's Field Commanders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Commander-in-Chief Russian Federation Navy, Admiral Nikolay Anatolyevich Yevmenov during his official visit to Pakistan called on Field Commanders of Pakistan Navy and visited various Naval facilities in Lahore and Karachi.

During his visit, Admiral Nikolay Anatolyevich visited Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum and also laid floral wreath, says a press release of ISPR-Navy here on Saturday.

The Russian Navy Commander separately called on Commander Pakistan Fleet, Commander Karachi and Commander Coast in their offices at Karachi and Commander Central Punjab at Lahore. During meetings, matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration were discussed.

The dignitary also visited various facilities of Pakistan Navy including Pakistan Navy War College at Lahore, Pakistan Navy Ships,Pakistan Naval academy and Marines Training Centre at Karachi where on site briefings were given to the visiting dignitary.

Later, Commander-in-Chief Russian Federation Navy along with delegation members visited Joint Maritime Information Coordination Center (JMICC) at Karachi and was briefed about the roles of JMICC.

The dignitary expressed his desire to enhance mutual interaction to maintain peace and stability in the region.

It is expected that the visit of Commander in Chief Russian Federation Navy shall further promote the existing bilateral cooperation between the two countries in general and the navies in particular.

