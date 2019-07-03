Commander-in-Chief Russian Ground Forces Calls On Federal Minister For Defence
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 09:39 PM
General Oleg Salyukov, Commander-in-Chief Russian Ground Forces on Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Defece Pervez Khattak
Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the cooperation between two countries would help promoting peace and stability in the region, said a news release.
Various matters including bilateral relations and training in the field of security were also discussed.
Commander in-Chief Russian Ground Forces praised the victory of PakistanSecurity Forces in war against terrorism.