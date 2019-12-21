UrduPoint.com
Commander-in-Chief Russian Navy Visits Various Installations Of Pak Navy

Sat 21st December 2019 | 03:38 PM

Commander-in-Chief Russian Navy visits various installations of Pak Navy

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st December, 2019) Commander-in-Chief Russian Federation Navy Admiral Nikolay Anatolyevich Yevmenov has visited various installations of Pakistan Navy in Lahore and Karachi and interacted with the field commands of Pakistan Navy.Matters pertaining to bilateral interests including promotion of cooperation between the two naval forces were discussed during the meetings.

The visiting dignitary visited Pakistan Navy War College in Lahore and Pakistan Navy's warships in Karachi and laid floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid as well.He also visited Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Centre, Pakistan Marine academy and Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi.The Commander-in-Chief Russian Federation Navy stressed the need for increasing mutual contacts and joint endeavors for maintaining stability and maritime security in the region.

