Commander Iranian Navy Calls On Air Chief, Lauds PAF Professionalism

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, Commander of Islamic Republic of Iran Navy called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) here on Monday and lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel

The meeting was focused on areas of mutual interest and regional developments, a PAF news release said.

During the meeting, the Chief of the Air Staff highlighted that the advancement in space, electronic warfare, cyber and niche technologies coupled with artificial intelligence had profoundly affected the traditional environment of national security.

He briefed the visiting dignitary about various ongoing projects being carried out by Pakistan Air Force with special focus on modernization and development of indigenous capabilities.

The Air Chief also emphasized that Pakistan and Iran enjoyed longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which were manifested through strong ties between both the countries.

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, Commander of Islamic Republic of Iran Navy commended the exceptional progress made by Pakistan Air Force on its path to modernization.

He also appreciated Pakistan's continuous efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in military-to-military ties especially in the domains of operations, training and aviation industry.

The meeting between Chief of the Air Staff and Commander of Islamic Republic of Iran Navy is a testament of the deep-rooted friendship and unwavering commitment between the two nations to work towards a peaceful and stable region.

