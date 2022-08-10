UrduPoint.com

Commander Iraqi Navy Calls On COAS; Acknowledges Pakistan Armed Forces' Professionalism

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2022 | 09:36 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Commander Iraqi Navy Lieutenant General Ahmed Jasim Maarij Abdullah Al Zayid Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security issues and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration were discussed, an Inter Services Public Relations news release said.

The COAS said, "Pakistan values its brotherly relationship with Iraq and acknowledged sacrifices rendered by Iraqi nation in fighting terrorism.

" He also said that terrorism was a global threat which had the potential of destabilising the region that needed a well coordinated response.

The visiting dignitary also offered his condolence on the loss of precious lives during Heli crash in Balochistan.

He appreciated Pakistan's role in regional stability and also pledged to enhance military cooperation between the two forces.

