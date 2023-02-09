Commander Karachi briefs media about PIMEC

UrduPoint.com

Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan along with Additional Secretary Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) Asad Rafi Chandna on Thursday briefed the media about the two-day Pakistan International Maritime Exhibition and Conference (PIMEC) to be commenced from Friday (tommorrow) at Karachi Expo Center

133 exhibitors including 21 international firms and 112 local firms/ international organizations are participating in the exhibition. In addition, 37 international delegations from 17 countries including Bahrain, KSA, Qatar, Oman, Turkiye, UK, Italy, Germany, Portugal, USA, Colombia, Sri Lanka Malaysia, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Mauritius, Madagascar, Seychelles and Kazakhstan will also attend the event. Another highlight of the event is active participation of Sindh and Balochistan Governments which have established exclusive pavilions aimed at promoting investment in the maritime sector.

The PIMEC will include maritime exhibition, business to business (B2B) and business to Government (B2B) meetings, signing of MoUs and media interactions. The main objectives of PIMEC are to highlight Pakistan's potential for blue economy, provide opportunities to maritime Industry both in public and private sectors to display products at one forum. This will also provide a platform for interaction with international maritime industry for joint ventures, transfer of technology and research to provide importance to Pakistan's Maritime and Defence industries.

In parallel, the PIMEC's conference part i.

e. International Maritime Conference-2023 spearheaded by National Institute of Maritime Affairs, has also been organized on the theme 'Embracing Blue Economy � Challenges and Opportunities for Developing Countries'. The IMC, thematically distributed under 4 Sessions, will cover 27 papers by national and international speakers of repute.

The PIMEC is being conducted in tandem with Multinational Exercise AMAN-23 which will provide an opportunity to over 122 delegates from 50 participating navies to witness this event. This will also increase opportunities for local exhibitors to interact with international attendees of visiting Navies from across the globe.

Maritime sector is the heart of global trade and economy, existing value of global ocean economy is about US $1.5 Tn per year which is expected to be doubled in size by the year 2030. It can therefore be construed that prosperity of a nation and economic growth are to a greater extent facilitated by the maritime sector. Pakistan Navy therefore, in coordination with MoMA, took initiative of bringing national and international maritime stackholders to enhance maritime awareness and bring to fore the largely untapped maritime sector of Pakistan.

It is believed that PN-MoMA joint initiative of holding the first Pakistan International Maritime Exhibition and Conference will not only bolster blue economy but also become the harbinger of the socio-economic development of the coastal belt of Pakistan.

