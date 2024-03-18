Commander Karachi Calls On CM Sindh
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Commander Karachi (COMKAR) Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem called on the Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah at Chief Minister House here on Monday.
In the call-on, they discussed the professional capabilities and skills.
Recent Stories
Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed arrested
FM vows to make joint endeavours for further deepening Pak-China ties
PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent
Speculations rife over disappearance of British Princess Kate Middleton
PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today
PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today
Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan
The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan
Punjab Assembly session summoned today
11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilal Yasin orders action to reduce chicken meat prices8 minutes ago
-
Two butchers booked over weight irregularities9 minutes ago
-
USAID Mission Director visits CAS-AFS, UAF9 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi calls on Sindh CM9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, DC visit various offices to inspect attendance, punctuality9 minutes ago
-
FESCO electrified 85 villages last month9 minutes ago
-
62 arrested, 88 cases registered over profiteering9 minutes ago
-
Two drug dealers held, hashish recovered9 minutes ago
-
PU awards seven PhD degrees9 minutes ago
-
No compromise on quality of essential items: Azma Bukhari9 minutes ago
-
Health minister KP resolves to protect children against diseases19 minutes ago
-
Retaining walls alongside Chitral-Booni Shandoor road starts deteriorating19 minutes ago