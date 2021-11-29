Commander Karachi calls on Sindh CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The New Commander Karachi, Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at Chief Minister house here on Monday.

The Chief Minister welcomed the new Commander Karachi to the Sindh province,a spokesperson of CM Sindh said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said he would visit soon Cadet College Sanghar and PN Shifa.