UrduPoint.com

Commander Karachi Calls On Sindh CM

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

Commander Karachi calls on Sindh CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The New Commander Karachi, Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at Chief Minister house here on Monday.

The Chief Minister welcomed the new Commander Karachi to the Sindh province,a spokesperson of CM Sindh said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said he would visit soon Cadet College Sanghar and PN Shifa.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Visit Sanghar Murad Ali Shah

Recent Stories

9,518 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

9,518 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

6 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundatio ..

20 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler pardons 107 prisoners ahead of UAE& ..

Fujairah Ruler pardons 107 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

20 minutes ago
 Fawad expresses grief over sad demise of renowned ..

Fawad expresses grief over sad demise of renowned journalist Ziauddin

21 minutes ago
 “We can’t stop but can reduce effects of Omicr ..

“We can’t stop but can reduce effects of Omicron,” Asad Umar warns, urging ..

36 minutes ago
 Minister Ejaz Alam Augustine meets youth delegatio ..

Minister Ejaz Alam Augustine meets youth delegation, seeks their role in nation ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.