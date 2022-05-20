Commander Karachi Corps confers medals to officers, martyrs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed on Friday conferred medals to Army officers, soldiers and martyrs for their exemplary services to the nation.

The Karachi Corps Investiture ceremony was held at Malir Cantt, Karachi where the Corps Commander Karachi graced the occasion as Chief Guest, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The Corps Commander awarded 11 Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military), 15 Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Military) and 10 Tamgha-e-Basalat to officers, soldiers and families of Shuhadas (martyrs) for rendering meritorious services to the nation.

The ceremony was attended by Army officials and shuhada families. While speaking on the occasion, the Corp Commander paid tributes to Shuhadas.