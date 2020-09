Commander Karachi Corps confers military awards to officers, soldiers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Commander Karachi Corps, Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz conferred military awards to officers, soldiers and families of martyrs on Defence and Martyrs' day.

In a special ceremony arranged in Malir Cantt on Sunday, as many as 11 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), 13 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 14 Tamgha-i-Basalat were conferred to officers, soldiers and families of Shuhada, said a news release.

The ceremony was attended by serving Army officers, soldiers and families of martyrs.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz laid wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid on behalf of COAS and offered Fateha.