Commander Karachi Corps witnesses ongoing troops training at Kotri Field Firing Ranges

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Corps Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed Thursday visited Kotri Field Firing Ranges Hyderabad and witnessed on going training exercise of troops.

The exercise is aimed at enhancing operational preparedness under challenging terrain and actual battlefield environment, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here received.

While Interacting with troops, the Corps Commander lauded their operational readiness and training standards.