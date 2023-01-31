Commander Kenya Navy, Major General Jimson Longiro Mutai Navy visits NHQ

UrduPoint.com

Commander Kenya Navy, Major General Jimson Longiro Mutai on Tuesday visited Naval Headquarters here and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi

Upon arrival, the guest was received by Chief of the Naval Staff, whereas a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented the Guard of Honour. Thereafter, the dignitary laid floral wreath at the Shuhada's Monument and was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

Later, Commander of the Kenya Navy called on Chief of the Naval Staff. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including bilateral collaborations and regional maritime security milieu were discussed.

The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy initiatives for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols. The visiting Admiral appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy's efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region. Later, Commander of Kenyan Navy was given detailed briefing on Pakistan Navy roles and operational capabilities.

It is expected that the on-going visit of Commander of the Kenyan Navy will further enhance bilateral collaboration between the two countries.

