Commander Kyrgyz Air Force Calls On Air Chief, Lauds PAF's Professionalism

Published February 08, 2022 | 09:22 PM

Commander Kyrgyz Air Force Colonel Kylychbek Akimovich Aidaraliev Tuesday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and commended the professionalism of PAF

He also acknowledged PAF's rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest, said a PAF media release.

On the occasion, the Air Chief said, "Pakistan and Kyrgyz Republic enjoy longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which are manifested through strong ties between both air forces."The Air Chief reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

