Commander National Guard Of Bahrain Calls On COAS; Lauds Pakistan Armed Forces' Professionalism

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2022 | 03:39 PM

Commander National Guard of Bahrain calls on COAS; lauds Pakistan Armed Forces' professionalism

Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain General Shaikh Mohamed Bin Isa Bin Salman AI-Khalifa Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the GHQ and acknowledged professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain General Shaikh Mohamed Bin Isa Bin Salman AI-Khalifa Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the GHQ and acknowledged professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and measures to further enhance professional cooperation between both the armies were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The Army Chief said that Pakistan valued its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relations with the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Both the dignitaries reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation including efforts for peace and security in the region.

The visiting dignitary vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields. He also appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation and successful border management.

