UrduPoint.com

Commander Of Iranian Navy Calls On CNS Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Commander of Iranian Navy calls on CNS Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi

Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani on Monday visited Naval Headquarters Islamabad and called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani on Monday visited Naval Headquarters Islamabad and called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, Commander of the Iranian Navy was received by the Naval Chief and was presented a Guard of Honour, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

After the wreath-laying at Shuhada monument, the visiting dignitary was introduced to Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

Later, Commander of the Iranian Navy called on Chief of the Naval Staff at his office. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including bilateral and regional collaborations and maritime security in the region were discussed.

The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy's initiatives to ensure maritime security and peace through Regional Maritime Security Patrols.

The visiting Admiral appreciated and acknowledged the Pakistan Navy's efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security.

Later on, the Commander of the Iranian Navy was briefed on Pakistan Navy's operational capabilities.

It is expected that the visit of Commander of the Iranian Navy will further enhance bilateral collaboration between the two navies.

Related Topics

Islamabad Pakistan Navy Iran Visit

Recent Stories

US Judge Orders Trump, Lawyers Not To Release Any ..

US Judge Orders Trump, Lawyers Not To Release Any Materials in Classified Docume ..

2 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs.1,000 to Rs220,700 per t ..

Gold prices decline by Rs.1,000 to Rs220,700 per tola

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Dera tackles 116 emergencies last week ..

Rescue 1122 Dera tackles 116 emergencies last week

2 minutes ago
 Heat wave like conditions expected from June 20-24 ..

Heat wave like conditions expected from June 20-24: PMD

4 minutes ago
 Lyon strikes twice to check England charge in firs ..

Lyon strikes twice to check England charge in first Ashes Test

4 minutes ago
 MNAs appreciate budgetary measures, seek motorways ..

MNAs appreciate budgetary measures, seek motorways for Balochistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.