Commander of Iranian Navy calls on CNS Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani on Monday visited Naval Headquarters Islamabad and called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, Commander of the Iranian Navy was received by the Naval Chief and was presented a Guard of Honour, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

After the wreath-laying at Shuhada monument, the visiting dignitary was introduced to Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

Later, Commander of the Iranian Navy called on Chief of the Naval Staff at his office. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including bilateral and regional collaborations and maritime security in the region were discussed.

The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy's initiatives to ensure maritime security and peace through Regional Maritime Security Patrols.

The visiting Admiral appreciated and acknowledged the Pakistan Navy's efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security.

Later on, the Commander of the Iranian Navy was briefed on Pakistan Navy's operational capabilities.

It is expected that the visit of Commander of the Iranian Navy will further enhance bilateral collaboration between the two navies.