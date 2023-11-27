Open Menu

Commander Of Royal Saudi Land Forces Calls On COAS, Discusses Mutual Cooperation

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 27, 2023 | 05:45 PM

The both sides discuss various areas of mutual interest including cooperation in the fields of defence, security, military training as well as regional situation and the ongoing conflict in Middle East.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2023) Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces Lieutenant General Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Mutair called on Army Chief Syed Asim Munir at General headquarters in Rawalpindi on Monday.

According to the media wing of Pakistan Army, during the meeting, both sides discussed various areas of mutual interest including cooperation in the fields of defence, security, military training as well as regional situation and the ongoing conflict in middle East.

Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s role in fighting the menace of terrorism and paid rich tribute to the sacrifices made in bringing peace to the region.

The Army Chief thanked the dignitary and said that, “Pakistan deeply values its strategic and brotherly ties with the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia.”

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

