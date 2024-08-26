Open Menu

Commander Of The Ground Forces Of The PLA Of China Calls On PM Shehbaz Sharif

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2024 | 10:54 PM

Commander of the Ground Forces of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China General Li Qiaoming Monday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024)

He warmly welcomed General Li to Pakistan and underscored that Pakistan and China are All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners and trusted friends.

The prime minister highlighted that the deep-rooted ties between the two nations enjoy broad public, political, and institutional support in Pakistan, making them indispensable for the progress and development of both countries.

He expressed satisfaction at the deepening military-to-military exchanges, noting that the defense and strategic ties between Pakistan and China are vital for peace and stability in the region These relations form the foundation of their bilateral relationship.

General Li, in his remarks, affirmed that China, as an iron brother, strategic partner, and reliable friend, places the highest priority on its relationship with Pakistan.

He expressed China's desire to elevate their bilateral friendship to new levels of cooperation and collaboration.

Recognizing the role of Pakistan’s armed forces in promoting regional peace and stability and combating terrorism, General Li reiterated the PLA's commitment to further expanding its cooperation with Pakistan to enhance the capacity building of the two armed forces.

The two sides focused on various aspects of the Pakistan-China friendship, particularly the bilateral defense and strategic partnership.

