Commander peace committee injured in firing

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) ::Former Commander Peace Committee was critically wounded along with his companion when unknown assailants ambushed his car and ensuing gun battle one of attacker was killed here Friday, police said.

Former Commander Peace Committee Gul Salam Betani has been shifted to nearby hospital in critical condition. The other injured included Liaqat Khan and Arif Khan. Nobody claimed the responsibility of the incident till the firing of this report.

Police have initiated grand search operation to nab the accused involved.