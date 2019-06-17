UrduPoint.com
Commander People Liberation Army Calls On COAS

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 08:00 PM

General Han Weiguo, Commander People Liberation Army, Ground Forces of China, People Republic of China visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday and called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :General Han Weiguo, Commander People Liberation Army, Ground Forces of China, People Republic of China visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday and called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

During the meeting matters related to regional security and professional interest were discussed, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The visiting General lauded Pakistan Army's achievements in the fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability.

The COAS reaffirmed Pakistan Army's unwavering support for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) security.

Earlier, on arrival at GHQ a contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour to the visiting dignitary. To pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan Army, the visiting General laid wreath at 'Yadgar-e-Shuhada'.

