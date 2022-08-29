Commander Peshawar Corps visits flood-hit areas in Swat

Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat Monday visited the flood affected areas in Swat Valley

The Commander interacted with the flood effected people and tourists who were evacuated by Pakistan Army from Kalam and Kumrat, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

He also met the locals and troops busy in rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts in the area.