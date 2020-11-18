UrduPoint.com
Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force Called On Chief Of The Naval Staff At Naval Headquarters

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:02 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th November, 2020) Major General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet, Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF) called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

Upon arrival, Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force was received by Chief of the Naval Staff. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented Guard of Honour. Thereafter, the dignitary laid floral wreath at the Shuhada’s Monument and was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

Later, Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force called on Chief of the Naval Staff.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest including bilateral collaboration and regional security were discussed. The Naval Chief expressed satisfaction over quantum and extent of relations between Pakistan and Qatari Emiri Armed Forces in general and Navies in particular. The visiting dignitary appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region. Both the leaders pledged to further strengthen and diversify the scope of existing bilateral defence relationship.

The visit of Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force will further enhance bilateral collaboration between the two countries.

