Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force Lauds PAF's Professionalism, Progress

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force, Staff Major General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet along with his delegation Monday visited Air Headquarters (HQs) and lauded Pakistan Air Force's professionalism and exceptional progress it made over the years.

Upon his arrival, the distinguished guest was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), said a news release.

A smartly turned out contingent of the PAF presented Guard of Honour to the guest.

The visiting dignitary also paid homage to PAF martyrs by laying a floral wreath at Yadgar-i-Shuhada (Martyrs' Monument).

Later, the General had a detailed meeting with Air Chief. Both the dignitaries discussed various matters pertaining to mutual interest.

The Air Chief highlighted brotherly relations and collaboration between the two sides. Both the dignitaries agreed to further augment the already existing cordial relations between the two air forces.

