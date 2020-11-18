UrduPoint.com
Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force Lauds Pak Army Role In Training Of Qatar's Armed Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 09:31 PM

Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force lauds Pak Army role in training of Qatar's Armed Forces

Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force Major General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and appreciated contributions of Pakistan Army for regional peace and security and role in training of Qatar's Armed Forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force Major General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and appreciated contributions of Pakistan Army for regional peace and security and role in training of Qatar's Armed Forces.

During the meeting matters of mutual and professional interest and regional security situation were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

COAS said that Pakistan valued its brotherly relations with Qatar and Pakistan Army also looks forward for enhanced defence and security cooperation with Qatar Armed Forces.

