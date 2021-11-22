Commander, Qatari Emiri Naval Forces, Major General Abdullah Bin Hassan Al-Sulaiti Monday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, here at Air Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Commander, Qatari Emiri Naval Forces, Major General Abdullah Bin Hassan Al-Sulaiti Monday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, here at Air Headquarters.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest, said a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) media release.

Major General Abdullah Bin Hassan Al-Sulaiti commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry.

The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Qatar enjoyed longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which were manifested through strong ties between both the air forces.

The Air Chief reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.