UrduPoint.com

Commander Qatari Emiri Naval Forces Calls On Air Chief, Lauds PAF's Professionalism

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 07:25 PM

Commander Qatari Emiri Naval Forces calls on Air Chief, lauds PAF's professionalism

Commander, Qatari Emiri Naval Forces, Major General Abdullah Bin Hassan Al-Sulaiti Monday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, here at Air Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Commander, Qatari Emiri Naval Forces, Major General Abdullah Bin Hassan Al-Sulaiti Monday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, here at Air Headquarters.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest, said a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) media release.

Major General Abdullah Bin Hassan Al-Sulaiti commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry.

The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Qatar enjoyed longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which were manifested through strong ties between both the air forces.

The Air Chief reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Qatar Media Industry

Recent Stories

PTI MNA's sister death grieves KP Chief Minister

PTI MNA's sister death grieves KP Chief Minister

3 minutes ago
 Danish Mink Breeders Seek $90Mln More in Compensat ..

Danish Mink Breeders Seek $90Mln More in Compensation for Culling - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Pfizer-BioNTech Confirms 100% Efficacy of Its Vacc ..

Pfizer-BioNTech Confirms 100% Efficacy of Its Vaccine in 12-15-Year-Olds

3 minutes ago
 Man Utd malaise runs deeper than failed managers

Man Utd malaise runs deeper than failed managers

3 minutes ago
 'Jabbed, cured or dead', Germany warns as Europe b ..

'Jabbed, cured or dead', Germany warns as Europe battles Covid surge

6 minutes ago
 Haleem accuses PPP of trampling democratic norms i ..

Haleem accuses PPP of trampling democratic norms in Sindh

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.