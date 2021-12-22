UrduPoint.com

Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force Calls On Air Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 07:20 PM

Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force calls on Air Chief

Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force (RBNF) Rear Admiral Mohammad Yousif Al Asam called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force (RBNF) Rear Admiral Mohammad Yousif Al Asam called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest, said a PAF news release.

The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which were manifested through strong ties between both the air forces.

The Air Chief reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bahrain Industry

Recent Stories

DC urges officials to vaccinate every individual u ..

DC urges officials to vaccinate every individual under RED campaign

25 seconds ago
 14 dead, 923 injured in 924 road accidents in Punj ..

14 dead, 923 injured in 924 road accidents in Punjab

26 seconds ago
 US Puts Visa Restrictions on 2 Ex-Maltese Official ..

US Puts Visa Restrictions on 2 Ex-Maltese Officials Over Corruption - State Dept ..

28 seconds ago
 Around $50 mln deals signed at Pak-Uzbekistan Busi ..

Around $50 mln deals signed at Pak-Uzbekistan Business Forum: Senate informed

29 seconds ago
 2 drug suppliers awarded sentence in separate case ..

2 drug suppliers awarded sentence in separate cases

31 seconds ago
 Sweden to require negative virus test for all fore ..

Sweden to require negative virus test for all foreigners on entry

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.