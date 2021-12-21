Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force Visited Naval Headquarters

Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force (RBNF) Rear Admiral Mohammad Yousif Al Asam called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force was received by the Naval Chief. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented him Guard of Honour and the visiting dignitary was then introduced to Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office. During the meeting matters of mutual interest including bilateral collaborations and regional security mileu was discussed.

The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy initiatives for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols. The visiting dignitary highly appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region. Later, Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force was briefed regarding PN roles and operational capabilities.

It is expected that the recent visit of Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force will further enhance bilateral collaboration between the two countries in general and Navies in particular.