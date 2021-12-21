UrduPoint.com

Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force Visited Naval Headquarters

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 05:32 PM

Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force Visited Naval Headquarters

Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force (RBNF) Rear Admiral Mohammad Yousif Al Asam called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th December, 2021) Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force (RBNF) Rear Admiral Mohammad Yousif Al Asam called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.
Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force was received by the Naval Chief. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented him Guard of Honour and the visiting dignitary was then introduced to Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office. During the meeting matters of mutual interest including bilateral collaborations and regional security mileu was discussed.

The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy initiatives for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols. The visiting dignitary highly appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region. Later, Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force was briefed regarding PN roles and operational capabilities.

It is expected that the recent visit of Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force will further enhance bilateral collaboration between the two countries in general and Navies in particular.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Navy Visit Bahrain

Recent Stories

PCB statement on Abid Ali

PCB statement on Abid Ali

20 minutes ago
 NATO Increases Scale of Drills Near Russia, Uses S ..

NATO Increases Scale of Drills Near Russia, Uses Strategic Aviation - Shoigu

26 minutes ago
 Israel lawmakers approve US travel ban to curb Omi ..

Israel lawmakers approve US travel ban to curb Omicron

26 minutes ago
 Washington to give additional $580 mn in internati ..

Washington to give additional $580 mn in international Covid aid

26 minutes ago
 Russian Military Unit in Syria Guarantor of Peace ..

Russian Military Unit in Syria Guarantor of Peace in Country - Shoigu

26 minutes ago
 Fifth Kupol Spacecraft of Missile Attack Warning S ..

Fifth Kupol Spacecraft of Missile Attack Warning System Launched Into Space - Sh ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.