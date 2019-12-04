UrduPoint.com
Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Forcevisits Naval Headquarters, Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 08:16 PM

Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force, Rear Admiral Mohammad Yusuf Al Asam visited Naval Headquarters, Islamabad and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in his office

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019) Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force, Rear Admiral Mohammad Yusuf Al Asam visited Naval Headquarters, Islamabad and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in his office.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the visiting dignitary was received by Chief of the Naval Staff. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented the Guard of Honour. The dignitary was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

Later, Rear Admiral Mohammad Yusuf AlAsamcalled on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office. On this occasion the Naval Chief mentioned that relationships between the two naval forces are deep-rooted in history and Pakistan Navy provided skilled human resource to Royal Bahrain Naval Force in its formative years.During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration, regional maritime security& stabilityand various avenuesto enhance interoperability between Pakistan Navy and Royal Bahrain Naval Force were discussed. Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in fight against terrorism and Pakistan Navy’s contributions for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region.

Naval Chief thankedthe visiting dignitary for participation of Royal Bahrain Naval Force in AMAN – 19, aMultinationalMaritime Exercise hosted by Pakistan. Rear Admiral Mohammad Yusuf Al Asamappreciated the role and contributions of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the regionand successful conduct of Exercise AMAN-19. Both the dignitariesagreed on further enhancing mutual interactions in diversified naval fields.

A brief was also given to the visiting dignitary on Pakistan Navy’s perspective on security situation in Indian Ocean Region and Pakistan Navy’s contributions towards peace and stability in the region.The dignitarywas briefed about the plight of Kashmiri people in the backdrop of abrogation of Articles 370 & 35-A and Pakistan’s continued support to the just & rightful struggle of Kashmiris.

It is expected that the visit of Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Forceshall further promote the existing bilateral cooperation between both the countries in general and navies in particular.

